iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after buying an additional 30,048 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 85,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GVI opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22.

