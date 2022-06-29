iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.64 and last traded at $221.91. 11,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 7,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.74.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35.
iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKD)
