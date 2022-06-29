iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $58.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

