iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,999 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

