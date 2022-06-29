iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 143,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,199,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 700,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after buying an additional 82,875 shares during the period.

EWJ stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

