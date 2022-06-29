iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

