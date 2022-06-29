iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $142,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average is $261.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

