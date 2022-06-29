iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $2,644,000. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

