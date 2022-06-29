iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

IVV opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.16 and a 200-day moving average of $434.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

