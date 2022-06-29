iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000.

BATS:IEO opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

