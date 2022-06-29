Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

ITUB stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $13,992,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $9,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

