Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.11.

IVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

IVN stock opened at C$7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 22.47 and a quick ratio of 20.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 123.87. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$13.15.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

