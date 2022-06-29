J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.11.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $41,651,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

