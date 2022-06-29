Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Gerald Creadon Sells 3,703 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Jabil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

