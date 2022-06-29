Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 641,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

