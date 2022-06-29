James A. Heindlmeyer Acquires 7,700 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $49,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RSVRW opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reservoir Media stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,219 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.