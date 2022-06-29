JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.98

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and traded as low as $17.57. JCDecaux shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JCDXF shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.72) to €16.90 ($17.98) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.