Jefferies Financial Group Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $300.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $265.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.55. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average is $328.43.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 276.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 83,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,716 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

