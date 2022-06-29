John Albert Brussa Acquires 3,700 Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$28,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$816,660.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, John Albert Brussa bought 1,500 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$11,700.00.

Shares of CRWN stock opened at C$8.20 on Wednesday. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.57 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

