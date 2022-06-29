John Diddams Acquires 30,000 Shares of Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) Stock

Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT – Get Rating) insider John Diddams bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,560.00 ($9,416.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Volpara Health Technologies

Volpara Health Technologies Limited provides breast imaging analytics software products in New Zealand. The company offers Volpara Analytics, a software that optimize breast cancer screening operations; Volpara Live, which provides instant patient-based image quality feedback; Volpara Lung, a patient management software that streamlines lung screening workflow; and Volpara Patient Hub, a customizable mammography reporting and patient communications software.

