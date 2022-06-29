John F. Carey Sells 2,956 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $96,276.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $875.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.74. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Man Group plc lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,270.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

