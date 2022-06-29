John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About John Wiley & Sons (Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.