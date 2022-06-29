Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CVY opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

