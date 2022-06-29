Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Chewy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the period.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.