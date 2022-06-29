Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Chewy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the period.
Shares of CHWY opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72.
In related news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.