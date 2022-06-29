Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 600 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 68,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

