Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 745 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.