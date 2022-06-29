Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN opened at $594.42 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $536.08 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $635.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,504 shares of company stock worth $13,188,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

