Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,463 Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares alerts:

SOXL stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $74.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.