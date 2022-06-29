Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 2,875 ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWAY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.