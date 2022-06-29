Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 800 VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

ESPO stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12.

