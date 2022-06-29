Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,605,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

TAN stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

