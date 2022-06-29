Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $144,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

