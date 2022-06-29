Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $46,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,963,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

