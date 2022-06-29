Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $64,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after purchasing an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $138.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day moving average is $151.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.