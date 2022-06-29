Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.78.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

