Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

