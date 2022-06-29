Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 269,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

