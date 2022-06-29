Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

