Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,497,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

