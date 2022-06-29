Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH stock opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.93.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.