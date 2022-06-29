Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,309 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,766,000 after acquiring an additional 287,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,168,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 324,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS:ITB opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.