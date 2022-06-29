Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

NYSE PRU opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.