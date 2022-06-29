Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 975 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 815.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,133,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,284 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,343,000.

Shares of XTN opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

