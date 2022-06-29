Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,312,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $130.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

