Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

