Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,119,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

