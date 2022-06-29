Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

