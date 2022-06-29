Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,710,000 after acquiring an additional 938,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

