Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $527,000.

ESGA stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

