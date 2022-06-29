Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

IMCV stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

